After Uneventful Martinsville, NASCAR Must Admit It Has Problems

No, please, not here. Not at Martinsville Speedway.

NASCAR fans have gotten used to uneventful races over the years. It’s all but expected for Charlotte Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway to contribute snoozefests to the NASCAR Cup Series schedule. And when the gimmick of converting Bristol Motor Speedway to a dirt track was unveiled last year, we took solace that for now, at least, we still had Martinsville.

After Saturday’s exercise in boredom at the paperclip, though, it’s officially time to worry.

Not a single exciting or interesting thing happened Saturday night at a track that is supposed to play host to some of the most exciting and interesting moments on the NASCAR calendar. William Byron’s joyride to victory was preceded by zero green-flag passes for the lead and 310 laps without a natural caution. Beyond the manufactured drama of restarts created by stage breaks, there was nary a moment of intrigue.

This isn’t merely the rantings of one cranky writer, either. More than 81% of respondents to NASCAR journalist Jeff Gluck’s weekly “Was it a good race?” Twitter poll answered, “No.”

Was Martinsville a good race? 18.7% of you said Yes.



— Third-lowest race in poll history (233 races). Only '17 All-Star (18.2%) and '16 Brickyard (17%) were lower.



— Lowest short-track race of 38 in poll (prev. low: '20 Richmond, 44.3%).



— 33.7k votes, No. 2 in poll history — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) April 11, 2022

Such a thing can’t happen at Martinsville, but since it just did, NASCAR needs to admit it has a problem.