NASCAR Fight! Xfinity Driver Sam Mayer Throws Hands With Ty Gibbs

Tempers flared Friday night during the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway as drivers Sam Mayer and Ty Gibbs got into a battle on the track and threw punches off of it.

Mayer made a run to the inside of Gibbs, bumping him late in the Xfinity race and Gibbs responded in-race by running into his rear. The frustrations then boiled over with Gibbs ultimately throwing the first punch despite having his helmet on.

“Yeah, well, I tried to talk to him and he got all in my face so at that point we got to start fighting,” Gibbs explained of the incident, per NASCAR.

Check it out:

Ty Gibbs and Sam Mayer exchanged punches on pit road. pic.twitter.com/kNwfJPcWtt — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 9, 2022

Mayer shared his side of things, as well.

“He threw a couple punches, they were weak. Can’t say much about that, it’s kind of funny,” a visibly impacted Mayer said, per NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass. “I just put the bumper to him for $100,000 and he got upset about it but he’s been doing that to everyone else every week so far so I don’t understand how it can be that one-sided.”