NASCAR Martinsville Lineup: Starting Order For Saturday’s Blue Emu 400

The NASCAR Cup Series will head to Martinsville Speedway on Saturday night for the Blue Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400.

The event, set for the oldest track on the circuit, will start at 7:30 p.m. ET before taking place under the lights.

Chase Elliott earned his first pole of the 2022 campaign and 10th of his career. Elliott was able to beat out a cluster of Fords for the top spot including Aric Almirola (starting second), Cole Custer (third), Chris Buescher (fourth) and Kevin Harvick (sixth), as noted by CBS Sports. Rookie Todd Gilliland earned his first-ever top-10 start, as well.

Here is the starting lineup for Saturday’s race:

1. Chase Elliott

2. Aric Almirola

3. Cole Custer

4. Chris Buescher

5. William Byron

6. Kevin Harvick

7. Christopher Bell

8. Kyle Larson

9. Brad Keselowski

10. Todd Gilliland

11. Kyle Busch

12. Ryan Blaney

13. Austin Cindric

14. Joey Logano

15. Alex Bowman

16. Michael McDowell

17. Justin Haley

18. Kurt Busch

19. Chase Briscoe

20. Martin Truex Jr

21. Bubba Wallace

22. Tyler Reddick

23. Austin Dillon

24. Erik Jones

25. Denny Hamlin

26. Corey LaJoie

27. Ross Chastain

28. Ricky Stenhouse Jr

29. Harrison Burton

30. Daniel Suarez

31. Josh Bilicki

32. JJ Yeley

33. BJ McLeod

34. Ty Dillon

35. Cody Ware

36. AJ Allmendinger