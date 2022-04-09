NASCAR Martinsville Lineup: Starting Order For Saturday’s Blue Emu 400

The NASCAR Cup Series will head to Martinsville Speedway on Saturday night for the Blue Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400.
The event, set for the oldest track on the circuit, will start at 7:30 p.m. ET before taking place under the lights.
Chase Elliott earned his first pole of the 2022 campaign and 10th of his career. Elliott was able to beat out a cluster of Fords for the top spot including Aric Almirola (starting second), Cole Custer (third), Chris Buescher (fourth) and Kevin Harvick (sixth), as noted by CBS Sports. Rookie Todd Gilliland earned his first-ever top-10 start, as well.
Here is the starting lineup for Saturday’s race:
1. Chase Elliott
2. Aric Almirola
3. Cole Custer
4. Chris Buescher
5. William Byron
6. Kevin Harvick
7. Christopher Bell
8. Kyle Larson
9. Brad Keselowski
10. Todd Gilliland
11. Kyle Busch
12. Ryan Blaney
13. Austin Cindric
14. Joey Logano
15. Alex Bowman
16. Michael McDowell
17. Justin Haley
18. Kurt Busch
19. Chase Briscoe
20. Martin Truex Jr
21. Bubba Wallace
22. Tyler Reddick
23. Austin Dillon
24. Erik Jones
25. Denny Hamlin
26. Corey LaJoie
27. Ross Chastain
28. Ricky Stenhouse Jr
29. Harrison Burton
30. Daniel Suarez
31. Josh Bilicki
32. JJ Yeley
33. BJ McLeod
34. Ty Dillon
35. Cody Ware
36. AJ Allmendinger