Nathan Eovaldi Joining Exclusive Red Sox Company With Opening Day Start

Nathan Eovaldi is set to become just the 12th pitcher in Boston Red Sox history to make three consecutive Opening Day starts.

Eovaldi, who is scheduled to start Friday against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, will join the company of Red Sox legends and former Cy Young Award winners, including Jon Lester, Pedro Martinez, Roger Clemens, Dennis Eckersley, Luis Tiant, Bill Monbouquette, Mel Parnell, Wes Ferrell, Babe Ruth, Smoky Joe Wood and Cy Young.

The right-handed ace is coming off a terrific March 23 spring training start, tallying six strikeouts in four innings. Eovaldi finished last season with an 11-9 record and a 3.75 ERA with 195 strikeouts.

Eovaldi on Friday will get the starting nod opposite Yankees Opening Day starter Gerrit Cole. You can catch all the action on NESN, with pregame coverage beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET.