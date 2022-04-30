NBA Officially Sets Schedule For Celtics-Bucks Conference Semifinals

Game 1 will start on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

by

Fans now have a clearer picture of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks made quick work of the Brooklyn Nets and the Chicago Bulls, respectively. That meant their second-round matchup could quickly be made, but the full schedule was not complete.

However, with Sunday’s Game 1 drawing near, the NBA has released official times for the Celtics-Bucks series. The times for the first four games of the series have been made official.

Here?s the schedule for the series, including days of games and television coverage.

Celtics-Bucks Playoff Series Schedule
Game 1: Sunday May 1, 1 p.m. ET (ABC)
Game 2: Tuesday May 3, 7 p.m. ET (TNT)
Game 3: Saturday May 7, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
Game 4: Monday May 9, 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)
Game 5 (if necessary): May 11, TBD (TNT)
Game 6 (if necessary): May 13, TBD (ESPN)
Game 7 (if necessary): May 15, TBD (TBD)

The Celtics opened Game 1 as five-point favorites and will host the Bucks at TD Garden.

More NBA:

NBA Officially Sets Schedule For Celtics-Bucks Conference Semifinals
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook
Previous Article

NFL Draft Expert Puts AFC East Linebackers On Notice After Bills’ Pick
New England Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton
Next Article

Robert Griffin III Loves Patriots Picking Tyquan Thornton For This Reason

Picked For You

Related