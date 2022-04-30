NBA Officially Sets Schedule For Celtics-Bucks Conference Semifinals

NESN Logo Sign In

Fans now have a clearer picture of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks made quick work of the Brooklyn Nets and the Chicago Bulls, respectively. That meant their second-round matchup could quickly be made, but the full schedule was not complete.

However, with Sunday’s Game 1 drawing near, the NBA has released official times for the Celtics-Bucks series. The times for the first four games of the series have been made official.

Here?s the schedule for the series, including days of games and television coverage.

Celtics-Bucks Playoff Series Schedule

Game 1: Sunday May 1, 1 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 2: Tuesday May 3, 7 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 3: Saturday May 7, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 4: Monday May 9, 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 5 (if necessary): May 11, TBD (TNT)

Game 6 (if necessary): May 13, TBD (ESPN)

Game 7 (if necessary): May 15, TBD (TBD)

The Celtics opened Game 1 as five-point favorites and will host the Bucks at TD Garden.