NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons To Make Season Debut In Game 4 Of Celtics-Nets

NESN Logo Sign In

The Brooklyn Nets reportedly will be getting some reinforcements for their NBA playoff series against the Boston Celtics.

Ben Simmons, who was acquired by Brooklyn at the NBA trade deadline but has not played a game this season, will return for Game 4 against the Celtics, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Charania did add how Simmons’ return will come “as long as rehab remains on course.”

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski previously indicated how Simmons could return for Game 4, but Nets head coach Steve Nash said Wednesday that report was “news to (him).”

The Celtics currently hold a 2-0 advantage in the best-of-seven series after Wednesday night’s comeback victory at TD Garden. The first-round matchup will shift back to Brooklyn for Game 3 on Saturday, a game which now becomes even more crucial for the Nets. Simmons, should he return for Game 4, would make his Brooklyn debut Monday.

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka told 98.5 The Sports Hub on Thursday morning, prior to the report from Charania, how Boston was more focused on Nets players currently available rather than the potential Simmons return.

Simmons, a defense-first point guard, was traded by the 76ers in a blockbuster trade that resulted in James Harden departing Brooklyn and landing in Philadelphia.