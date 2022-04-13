NESN Unveils Brand-New Red Sox Studio At Fenway Park

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — NESN on Wednesday unveiled a brand-new studio at Fenway Park that will make its on-air debut this Friday, April 15 at the home opener of the 2022 Boston Red Sox season. The studio is one component of several Fenway Park improvements announced by the Red Sox on Wednesday.

The 20-by-24-foot studio space will be the new home for NESN’s pregame and postgame shows for Red Sox home games, replacing the Jersey Street set. The focal point of the construction is a 20-by-9-foot mural wall consisting of 1,968 baseballs and 60 34-inch wooden baseball bats, which provide the backdrop for a five-foot tall illuminated NESN logo.

“We are so proud to debut our brand-new NESN studio in conjunction with the 2022 Red Sox home opener,” NESN president and CEO Sean McGrail said. “It is our top priority to bring unparalleled access and connection to our fanbase, and this new space in the center field concourse of historic Fenway Park will bring our fans closer to the game than ever.”

Within the footprint of the space, there is a large window, approximately 18 1/2 by 5 3/4 feet, facing the ballpark which provides an expansive view of the field. Opposite the opening is a 19-by-13-foot blueprint of Fenway Park, produced by NESN’s creative services department, inspired by a dozen antique blueprints of the park from the Red Sox archives dating from 1933-1969.

The fourth and final wall of the studio is a clear plexiglass wall that extends floor-to-ceiling, providing fans with a sneak-peek into the on-air action of NESN’s pregame and postgame studio shows. The studio sits above section 39 in the ballpark, oriented just to the right field side of center field, and is nestled among the several 2022 Fenway Park improvements, which were also unveiled today.

For a gallery of images of NESN’s brand-new pregame and postgame studio at Fenway Park, click here. The fabrication of the anchor desk and the signature baseball bat and ball mural were produced by Mystic Scenic Studios, Inc. based in Norwood, Mass.

