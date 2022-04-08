NFL Analyst Believes Patriots Are Best Fit For This Receiver In NFL Draft

The New England Patriots addressed their wide receiver need last weekend by trading for DeVante Parker, but they still could look to add to that group in the 2022 NFL Draft.
ESPN analyst Matt Bowen believes one projected Day 3 wideout would be a great fit in Foxboro.
Bowen, a former NFL safety, wrote Friday that the Patriots are the best fit for Boise State receiver Khalil Shakir.
From ESPN.com:
The Patriots upgraded their wide receiver room after trading for veteran DeVante Parker, but Shakir is an easy fit here because he would add a versatile element to the offense. He is an ultra-competitive receiver and ball carrier who can win in space and play through contact, and he can impact the game plan from a variety of alignments/roles. Think of slot targets and getting the ball on reverses, screens and backfield releases.
He would also add special teams value for the Patriots. This is a tough football player who can be schemed as another outlet in the pass game for quarterback Mac Jones or as a hybrid receiver/back with playmaking talent.
The 6-foot, 196-pound Shakir had three seasons of high-end production for Boise State, totaling 208 catches for 2,878 yards and 20 touchdowns over 43 games, plus another 414 yards and four scores on 71 carries. As a senior, Shakir caught 77 passes for 1,117 yards and seven touchdowns and rushed 21 times for 130 yards, playing multiple roles in the Broncos’ offense.
Draft analyst Lance Zierlein raved about Shakir in the wideout’s NFL.com draft profile, comparing him to multitalented former Pittsburgh Steeler Antwaan Randle El:
A coach’s dream, combining competitive nature, exciting versatility and elite character on and off the field. For a short-armed player with average explosiveness, Shakir puts an emphatic stamp on games. He’s more football player than prototypical slot receiver and needs to prove he can handle an increase in contested catches. He can be activated from a variety of alignments with the vision, wiggle and toughness to move the chains once the ball is in his hands. He finds a way to frequently show up on the notepad when watching tape and his will to outperform the guy across from him should not be overlooked. Shakir should become a valuable piece for a creative play-caller.
That’s some very high praise. And given how the Patriots tend to value versatile, high-character players, it’s easy to see them taking a liking to Shakir. They were on hand for his pro day, with assistant coach Ross Douglas — who’s scoped out a number of receiver prospects during the pre-draft process — seen chatting with the 22-year-old.
The Patriots do typically like their wideouts to have quicker three-cone times — a drill that measures quickness and change of direction — than Shakir’s lackluster 7.28 seconds. We’ll see if they overlook that. He’s projected as a fourth-round pick.