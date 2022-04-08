NFL Analyst Believes Patriots Are Best Fit For This Receiver In NFL Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots addressed their wide receiver need last weekend by trading for DeVante Parker, but they still could look to add to that group in the 2022 NFL Draft.

ESPN analyst Matt Bowen believes one projected Day 3 wideout would be a great fit in Foxboro.

Bowen, a former NFL safety, wrote Friday that the Patriots are the best fit for Boise State receiver Khalil Shakir.

From ESPN.com:

The Patriots upgraded their wide receiver room after trading for veteran DeVante Parker, but Shakir is an easy fit here because he would add a versatile element to the offense. He is an ultra-competitive receiver and ball carrier who can win in space and play through contact, and he can impact the game plan from a variety of alignments/roles. Think of slot targets and getting the ball on reverses, screens and backfield releases.

He would also add special teams value for the Patriots. This is a tough football player who can be schemed as another outlet in the pass game for quarterback Mac Jones or as a hybrid receiver/back with playmaking talent.

The 6-foot, 196-pound Shakir had three seasons of high-end production for Boise State, totaling 208 catches for 2,878 yards and 20 touchdowns over 43 games, plus another 414 yards and four scores on 71 carries. As a senior, Shakir caught 77 passes for 1,117 yards and seven touchdowns and rushed 21 times for 130 yards, playing multiple roles in the Broncos’ offense.