NFL Analyst Projects ‘Total Patriots Pick’ In 2022 Mock Draft

It’s commonplace for the New England Patriots to not make a splashy pick in the first round of the NFL draft.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein believes that trend will continue later this month.

Zierlein published his latest 2022 mock draft Tuesday, just over two weeks before the seven-round event kicks off in Las Vegas. The draft guru, unlike some other prognosticators, believes the Patriots will use their scheduled pick at No. 21 overall and select interior offensive lineman Kenyon Green.

“Total Patriots pick right here,” Zierlein wrote for NFL.com. “Green is big (6-4, 325), tough and reliable, with multi-position flexibility if needed. He’s an early starter with Pro Bowl potential.”

Zierlein also offered a more in-depth overview of the Texas A&M product.

“Guard prospect with NFL-ready frame who plays with an impressive level of consistency as a run blocker,” Zierlein wrote. “Green moves defenders from Point A to Point B against their will, using hand technique and road-grading leg drive. He possesses adequate foot quickness to operate in a variety of run schemes but needs to eliminate his tendency to grab when his opponent is slipping away from the block. He has pop and anchor in pass protection but lacks recognition and mirror technique needed to be at his best against athletic interior rushers. While green has some areas to improve, his run blocking can be dominant, which gives him a chance to become a good starter very quickly.”

Zierlein’s colleague, Chad Reuter, also sees the Patriots selecting a guard in Round 1, but he has his eyes on a different target. Reuter believes Boston College product Zion Johnson would be a “perfect” first pick for New England.