NFL Draft 2022: Patriots Trade Up For Wideout Among 5 Bold Predictions

The 2022 NFL Draft, at least according to a report quoting one veteran executive, could be the craziest and most unpredictable in the last 30 years.

And if NFL executives are about to get nuts, then so should we.

Here are five bold (and maybe beautiful?) predictions before the NFL draft kicks off Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

1. Jaguars draft an offensive tackle at No. 1 overall

Could all of the building speculation be wrong? The Jacksonville Jaguars have been linked to a pair of edge rushers — Aidan Hutchinson; clear betting-favorite Travon Walker — in recent days and weeks. But given the fact the development of quarterback Trevor Lawrence should be Jacksonville’s top priority, the Jags change course and give the Clemson product some added protection up front. After all, franchise tackles aren’t easy to come by. Ikem Ekwonu is thought to be the best lineman available.

2. Patriots trade up for receiver Jameson Williams

New England currently has the No. 21 overall pick, and it’s unlikely Williams will be there given the interest other teams — like the Philadelphia Eagles — are showing in him. There’s no doubt that the Patriots have bigger needs than receiver — cornerback, guard, linebacker — but drafting a game-changer for Mac Jones would bring fireworks to One Patriot Place. Multiple reports are indicating teams are trying to move back. With that, would it really surprise anyone if Bill Belichick goes against the grain as the price to leap may not be as high as past drafts?

3. Georgia’s Quay Walker is the first linebacker off the board

Walker continues his climb with just hours remaining, likely jumping Georgia teammate Nakobe Dean in the process. The more reports that surface, the more likely it is that Walker becomes the first ‘backer off the board. Devin Lloyd hopes to have something to say about that, of course, but some reported medical concerns with Lloyd and Dean make Walker a legit threat. Walker, of note, is +175 at DraftKings Sportsbook to be the first linebacker off the board behind only Lloyd (-175).

4. LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. selected in the top five

The cornerback position in this draft is not as deep as others, such as wide receiver, offensive line and defensive line. That lack of depth causes one team — perhaps the Houston Texans (No. 3 overall) or New York Jets (No. 4 overall)? — to jump for Stingley. Stingley currently is -115 to be drafted within the first five selections at DraftKings Sportsbook.