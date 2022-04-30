NFL Draft Expert Reveals Jets Second-Rounder Now Team’s Third Top Prospect

NESN Logo Sign In

The Jets were among the first-round winners and the start of the second round Friday night in Las Vegas earned New York another banner selection.

New York traded up with its crosstown rival New York Giants to claim the No. 36 overall pick and in doing so selected Iowa State running back Breece Hall. With the pick, the Jets now have three of the best players at each of their respective positions, according to NFL draft expert Daniel Jeremiah’s top 50 prospects.

Ahmad “Sauce” Garnder was Jeremiah’s No. 1 ranked cornerback while Garrett Wilson was his top-ranked wideout. The Jets selected both in the first round, at No. 4 and No. 10 overall, respectively.

Hall marked New York’s fourth pick of the NFL draft and its other selection, Florida State edge rusher Jermain Johnson, may have been the best value of any. The Jets traded back into the first round to select Johnson, Jeremiah’s No. 3 ranked edge rusher, with the 26th pick Thursday.

Said last night the Jets were cooking with gas, they're still cooking tonight!



– #1 CB Sauce Gardner

– #1 WR Garrett Wilson

– #3 EDGE Jermaine Johnson

– #1 RB Breece Hall — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) April 29, 2022

Jets general manager Joe Douglas is having himself quite the two-day stretch, and surely is hoping that will continue.