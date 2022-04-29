NFL Draft Started This Way For The First Time In Over 30 Years

NESN Logo Sign In

Defense was certainty prioritized at the beginning of the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Starting with Georgia linebacker Travon Walker, who was selected No. 1 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars, the first five players picked all play on the defensive side of the ball. That made a little bit of history as it was the first time since 1991 that the first four picks had been used on defensive players, according to The Athletic’s Greg Auman.

Last time NFL Draft opened with four straight defensive picks? Goes back to 1991, when first six picks were all on defense: Russell Maryland, Eric Turner, Bruce Pickens, Mike Croel, Todd Lyght, Eric Swann. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) April 29, 2022

Along with Walker, Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson (Detroit Lions), LSU’s Derek Stingley, Jr. (Houston Texans), Cincinnati’s Ahmad Gardner (New York Jets) and Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux (New York Giants) were taken with picks No. 2 through No. 5, respectively.

Former Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty seemed thrilled to see so many defensive players go first as teams throughout the NFL try to find a way to slow down the litany of high-powered offenses.

“Defense wins championships!” McCourty tweeted. “First four picks all on the defensive side of the ball. Edge and CBs?gotta find ways to get to the quarterback!!

The Carolina Panthers broke the run of defensive players coming off the board with their sixth overall selection as they chose NC State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu.