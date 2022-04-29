What Patriots’ AFC East Rivals Did In First Round Of 2022 NFL Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft saw the AFC East welcome some fresh new talent.

The New England Patriots pulled a New England Patriots, trading down from No. 21 to select Chattanooga interior offensive lineman Cole Strange with the 29th overall pick. Strange seemingly could fill the Patriots’ need at guard while also providing center depth behind David Andrews.

We’ll spend plenty of time breaking down what New England did in the first round. For now, let’s focus on its AFC East rivals: the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.

Jets

Pick 4: Ahmad Gardner, CB — Cincinnati

Pick 10: Garrett Wilson, WR — Ohio State

Pick 26: Jermaine Johnson, Edge — Florida State

While you never truly know how any draft pick will pan out, it’s hard to ignore what the Jets accomplished Thursday evening. They landed Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, a highly skilled and confident cornerback, and a speedy receiver prospect in Wilson. Then, later in Round 1, the Jets traded with the Tennessee Titans to land the 26th pick, which they used to select Johnson. The Florida State product was considered one of the better pass-rushers in the draft but surprisingly fell toward the bottom of the first round.

New York improved at two premium skill positions and added needed talent to its front seven. Gardner, Wilson and Johnson all were among Mel Kiper Jr.’s top 11 overall prospects. Not bad for one night.

Richard Sherman is especially high on Gardner’s potential in head coach Robert Saleh’s defense.

Saleh got @iamSauceGardner. Big time! Great Scheme fit. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) April 29, 2022

