Expect Fireworks? NFL Executive Makes Bold Declaration About 2022 Draft

Let’s face it: There hasn’t been a ton of buzz surrounding the 2022 NFL Draft — at least relative to last year’s event, when several high-profile quarterbacks and trade rumors spiced up the festivities.

But that doesn’t mean there’s a shortage of intrigue.

Unpredictability is the theme of this year’s draft, starting with the No. 1 overall pick, which remained a mystery as of Thursday morning. What the 2022 class lacks in star power, it compensates for with depth, making the middle rounds especially fascinating given the talent that could be available.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter heard from one veteran front office executive Thursday morning who said, “This is the craziest draft I’ve seen in 30 years.”

Of course, it’s hard to make that type of determination before the draft. For all we know, the whole event could be a total snooze fest, something we’ll learn over the next few days and then again while looking back on the draft as the players acclimate themselves to the NFL in the years ahead.

But the exec’s point is well taken: It’s difficult to pinpoint what exactly is going to happen in the 2022 NFL Draft — a reality that’s evident from the varying mock drafts leading up to Thursday’s first round — and some twists and turns therefore could be in store.

The 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas kicks off Thursday night with Round 1, continues Friday with Rounds 2 and 3, and then wraps up Saturday with Rounds 4 through 7.