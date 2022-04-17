NFL Fans Are Trying To Figure Out What This Tom Brady Tweet Means

NESN Logo Sign In

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has left football fans confused on Easter Sunday.

The future Hall of Famer dropped a cryptic tweet that could not have lacked more context, but included some of the league’s biggest stars.

The tweet was simply an eye emoji followed by three tags: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

What does it mean?

Well, that is unknown, which has led fans to lose their minds.

Stop tryna be cryptic what?s going on Tom? pic.twitter.com/kBbzHWpSrD — JAY® (@JayLGK) April 17, 2022

what?s goin on here — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) April 17, 2022

WHAT COULD THIS MEAN — gary (@PAlNMANNOTGARY) April 17, 2022

Brady has a history of cryptic tweets, which typically lead to some form of epic announcement.

We can safely assume this tweet is not about the four quarterbacks teaming up on the field, barring a new unforeseen formation with an organization that has some serious cap space.