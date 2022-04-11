NFL Insider Offers Insight Into How Patriots Might Approach 2022 Draft

Thanks to Robert Kraft, the pressure is on the Patriots to replicate the success they found in last year’s NFL draft.
But how will New England approach the 2022 draft? What are Bill Belichick’s plans for the 21st overall pick?
Obviously, those questions won’t be answered until the draft concludes later this month. But NFL insider Mike Giardi offered some insight over the weekend in a lengthy Twitter thread.
This excerpt is particularly noteworthy:
“Don’t be surprised if the Patriots go w/a big body if they stay at #21,” Giardi tweeted Sunday. “They’ve spent a lot of time with some of the top prospects, from tackles Trevor Penning & Bernhard Raimann to interior players Zion Johnson & Kenyon Green. They have a hole at LG and future tackle issues.”
And here’s the full thread from Giardi, who added New England still could go with a “big body” even if were to trade down to later in Round 1.
Got all that?
The Patriots have put in some underrated work this offseason, but they still have various short- and long-term needs to fill via the draft. Offensive tackle, offensive guard, slot receiver, linebacker and cornerback all need addressing.
We made our own predictions for how the Patriots might handle the 2022 NFL Draft in our latest mock draft, which you can view via the link below.