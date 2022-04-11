NFL Insider Offers Insight Into How Patriots Might Approach 2022 Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

Thanks to Robert Kraft, the pressure is on the Patriots to replicate the success they found in last year’s NFL draft.

But how will New England approach the 2022 draft? What are Bill Belichick’s plans for the 21st overall pick?

Obviously, those questions won’t be answered until the draft concludes later this month. But NFL insider Mike Giardi offered some insight over the weekend in a lengthy Twitter thread.

This excerpt is particularly noteworthy:

“Don’t be surprised if the Patriots go w/a big body if they stay at #21,” Giardi tweeted Sunday. “They’ve spent a lot of time with some of the top prospects, from tackles Trevor Penning & Bernhard Raimann to interior players Zion Johnson & Kenyon Green. They have a hole at LG and future tackle issues.”

And here’s the full thread from Giardi, who added New England still could go with a “big body” even if were to trade down to later in Round 1.

Don't be surprised if the #Patriots go w/ a big body if they stay at #21. They've spent a lot of time with some of the top prospects, from tackles Trevor Penning & Bernhard Raimann to interior players Zion Johnson & Kenyon Green. They have a hole at LG and future tackle issues. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) April 10, 2022

Others to keep in mind at slot: Jahan Dotson (played more outside than inside at PSU), Jon Metchie (ACL), David Ball of Purdue (tested poorly), Kentucky's Wan'Dale Robinson (pint-sized 5'8", 178), Kyle Phillips of UCLA (Chip Kelly connection) & Boise State's Khalil Shakir. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) April 10, 2022

I keep hearing good reviews about Oklahoma St LB Malcolm Rodriguez. Not the biggest but is plenty quick and, as one scout told me, "he finds the football all the damn time." Undersized at 5'11" but is pushing 235 lbs. A former high school QB/safety, he "just knows how to play." — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) April 10, 2022

Talked to people who devoured Georgia tape this year and safety Lewis Cine has a lot of fans league-wide. At least a couple scouts/execs I've talked to think he's the best safety in the class. "Very smart" and "plays the angles right." Should be a terrific centerfielder. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) April 10, 2022

Got all that?

The Patriots have put in some underrated work this offseason, but they still have various short- and long-term needs to fill via the draft. Offensive tackle, offensive guard, slot receiver, linebacker and cornerback all need addressing.

