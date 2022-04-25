NFL Mock Draft: Patriots Trade Up For Cornerback, Six Wideouts Go In First Round

NESN Logo Sign In

The lack of high-level quarterback talent has caused a handful of question marks at the top of the 2022 NFL Draft board entering the first round Thursday.

Here’s a rundown of our NFL mock draft before the three-day event gets started in Las Vegas:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan

Travon Walker is making a late push to be the No. 1 overall pick, but we just can’t see anyone passing on Hutchinson, who is as consistent as any in this draft.

2. Detroit Lions: Travon Walker, DL, Georgia

There are not many 275-pound defensive lineman that move like the wind, and Walker is one of them. Lions head coach Dan Campbell gets another big body to add to the front seven.

3. Houston Texans: Ickey Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State

The Texans should have a long-term outlook with Deshaun Watson officially out of Houston. And given that defense went first and second, the Texans get choice of offensive tackle.

4. New York Jets: Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

In a division with Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs and whatever the Patriots have to offer at receiver, the Jets could use some talent in the secondary.

5. New York Giants: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

Neal was regarded as the top overall pick at the start of the NFL draft process, and the Giants should be thrilled to grab their tackle of the future at five.

6. Carolina Panthers: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

Carolina very well could make a draft-altering selection. Given their need at quarterback and the fact they have a wide gap between selections, the Panthers could go either Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett sixth overall. But that doesn’t mean that’s what Carolina should do.

7. New York Giants: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon

Neal and Thibodeaux? This would be a great start for the Giants.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Drake London, WR, USC

London starts the run of receivers with the Falcons sorely in need of pass-catching help.

9. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos): Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Perhaps the first real surprise? The Seahawks go with the 5-foot-11, 230-pound Dean to help fill their hole at linebacker after 6-foot, 240-pound Bobby Wagner was released.

10. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks): Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Could this be used to acquire Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers? That’d bring the fireworks. But one way or the other, the J-E-T-S get Zach Wilson some help after missing out on Tyreek Hill.



11. Washington Commanders: Kyle Hamilton, Saftey, Notre Dame

The Commanders snatch up the sliding Fighting Irish product to further add to their defense.

12. Minnesota Vikings: Derek Stingley, CB, LSU

Stingley would be coached by Vikings secondary coach Daronte Jones, his former defensive coordinator at LSU.

13. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns): Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Remember that whole Texans don’t need to play for the short term? Williams continues to progress in his recovery from a torn ACL and Houston gets what could be a long-term steal.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

Davis is a freak of an athlete and would give Baltimore a stout defensive line.

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins): Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

Bulldogs go back-to-back as Philadelphia is granted one of the two best defensive tackles. Wyatt has the ability to play any technique.

16. New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles): Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

The first quarterback off the board! It’s tough to imagine the Saints pulling off a pre-draft trade with Philly only to roll with Jameis Winston long term.

17. New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Chargers): Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

Sound the alarms, right? The Patriots have drafted just one first-round cornerback in Bill Belichick’s tenure. Given the departure of J.C. Jackson, though, New England fills arguably it’s biggest need by trading up with Jackson’s new team.



18. Kansas City Chiefs (from Philadelphia Eagles through New Orleans Saints): Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Philadelphia is jumped by New England after wanting McDuffie at No. 18. It prompts the Eagles to trade back and the Chiefs snag a receiver after trading Hill.

19. New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles): Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

New Orleans grabbed its quarterback of the future and then got him some protection up front.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

Pickett gets selected after Willis, but ultimately is thrilled with the situation.

21. Los Angeles Chargers (from New England Patriots): Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

Could the Chargers opt to make life better for Justin Herbert with some protection? Yes. But Lloyd offers value here and further bolsters a defense with Khalil Mack and Jackson.



22. Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders): Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

The Packers grant Aaron Rodgers a pass-catching weapon following the trade of Devante Adams.

23. Arizona Cardinals: Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida State

Adding some Kyler Murray protection wouldn’t be a bad move either.

24. Dallas Cowboys: Tyler Linderbaum, OL, Iowa

Dallas adds an interior offensive lineman with typical Iowa Hawkeye pedigree.

25. Buffalo Bills: Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College

The win-now Bills don’t have many holes, but the Boston College product would provide some depth on the interior.

26. Tennessee Titans: Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M

Green took snaps at four different positions last season, but spent most of his time at left guard.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn. State

It shouldn’t be a major surprise to see the Bucs go with an edge rusher early in the NFL draft.

28. Green Bay Packers: Travis Jones, DT, Connecticut

Jones offers an explosiveness against the run and upside against the pass.

29. Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins): Lewis Cine, Safety, Georgia

The Chiefs lost Tyrann Mathieu this offseason and have only Justin Reid under contract following the 2022 season.

30. Philadelphia Eagles (from Kansas City Chiefs): Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson

The Eagles trade back and still get a cornerback they are interested in.

31. Atlanta Falcons (from Cincinnati Bengals): Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

The Falcons jump back into the first round, trading with the Bengals and selecting a quarterback given it allows them to have his fifth-year option.

32. Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams): Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn. State

Dotson, a bit undersized, is the sixth wideout selected in the first round.