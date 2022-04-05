NFL Rumors: Bobby Wagner Turned Down This Team To Join Rams

NESN Logo Sign In

After evaluating his options for three weeks, Bobby Wagner elected to take his talents to Los Angeles and join the Rams on a five-year contract.

But according to Pro Football Talk, the veteran linebacker had the opportunity to fetch more money immediately from another team.

PFT’s Mike Florio on Monday broke down Wagner’s Rams contract, which apparently is a year-to-year pact. In fact, the reigning Super Bowl champions can owe Wagner as little as $10 million for the 2022 campaign in the event the sides grow apart after one season.

In a follow-up to his column, Florio revealed another offer Wagner received that would have landed the eight-time Pro Bowl selection a lot more money upon signing.

“The Ravens, per source, offered Bobby Wagner $18 million fully guaranteed at signing over the first two years of the contract,” Florio tweeted. “He declined that offer to sign with the Rams.”

Money probably wasn’t Wagner’s sole objective once he entered the open market. After a few down seasons in Seattle, the 31-year-old surely is itching to legitimately compete for a Super Bowl again. LA can give Wagner an opportunity to do that more so than arguably any other team across the league.

It’s also tough to imagine Wagner’s skills will greatly diminish over the course of this season. So if he ultimately decides Los Angeles isn’t the best place for him, he can hit free agency again next spring when he likely will be highly coveted once again.