NFL Rumors: Browns Eyeing This Receiver After Deshaun Watson Trade

There’s an outside chance Deshaun Watson’s offense with the Browns won’t be completely new to the superstar quarterback.

According to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns have kicked around the idea of trading for a wide receiver who’s worked with Watson in the past. A reunion in Northeast Ohio apparently is not likely to come to fruition, though.

“The Browns have contemplated trading for Deshaun Watson’s top 2020 target in Texans receiver Brandin Cooks, but it’s unlikely to happen,” Cabot wrote.

“They’re one of the multiple teams that have called the Texans about trading for the ninth-year pro, league sources tell cleveland.com, but the possibility is currently low.”

Watson probably is very keen on the idea of teaming up with Cooks again. The veteran speedster racked up 1,150 receiving yards with six touchdowns in 2020, which marked his first season in Houston and proved to be Watson’s last. Cooks managed to virtually mirror those numbers with the Texans last season despite catching passes from rookie Davis Mills for the majority of the campaign.

Cooks undoubtedly would make the Browns’ offense more formidable, but Cleveland being turned off by Houston’s reported asking price makes plenty of sense. The Browns needed to give the Texans six total draft picks in order to acquire Watson, including a first- and fourth-rounder this year.

Not to mention, Houston might not be in full-fledged seller mode despite its prospects for the near future. The Texans reportedly were one of the teams to show interest in DeVante Parker before he was traded to the New England Patriots.