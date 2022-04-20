NFL Rumors: Free Agent Wideout Jarvis Landry Visiting This Team

NESN Logo Sign In

A five-team NFL Pro Bowl selection still resides on the open market as we inch closer and closer to the 2022 draft.

Jarvis Landry still hasn’t latched on with a new team following his release from the Cleveland Browns on March 14. The eight-year NFL veteran is coming off an injury-plagued 2021 season in which he played 12 games, but he’s only a few years removed from a great 2019 campaign in which he racked up 1,174 receiving yards with six touchdowns.

Although the Browns cut bait with Landry a little over a month ago, Cleveland reportedly still is “in the mix” to sign the 29-year-old as a free agent. That is unless things go very well with the New Orleans Saints, who Landry is set to meet with, according to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.

The Saints are more in need of Landry’s services than the Browns, as it’s become anyone’s guess what New Orleans will receive from two-time first-team All-Pro Michael Thomas. Joining the Saints also would be a homecoming for the Louisana native who played his collegiate football at LSU.

But for what it’s worth, oddsmakers like Landry’s chances of taking his talent to a city other than New Orleans. One sportsbook recently gave the Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs shorter odds than the Saints to land the 2014 second-round pick.