NFL Rumors: Travon Walker, No. 1 Pick, Involved In Car Crash Before Draft

Travon Walker reportedly had a busy build up to the draft.

Walker, who was selected No. 1 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars, was involved in a car crash prior to the start of Thursday’s draft, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

“Travon Walker was in a serious car accident in Athens, GA before the draft, crashing into two parked cars, per me and Tom Pelissero,” Rapoport tweeted following the pick. “He emerged without injuries. No citations. But a scare for sure.”

Eric Edholm of Yahoo Sports later clarified that the incident was not as serious as the original report suggested. The source? Walker himself, who said it was just a “little fender bender.”

I asked Travon Walker about that car accident last week



He called it a "little fender bender" and no big deal — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) April 29, 2022

Walker recorded 61 tackles, 9.5 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble throughout his career at Georgia.