Nia Clouden Among Three Players Selected By CT Sun In 2022 WNBA Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

The Connecticut Sun added three guards to the organization with a trio of selections during Monday night’s 2022 WNBA Draft.

The Sun, who earned the No. 1 overall seed in last year’s WNBA Playoffs, selected Michigan State shooting guard Nia Clouden with the No. 12 overall pick in the first round.

Clouden, a 5-foot-8 guard who averaged 20 points and 4.2 assists per game in 30 contests for the Spartans last season, had been linked to the Sun in mock drafts. She will be looked to add some backcourt depth off the bench with reigning WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones holding down the frontcourt for Connecticut.

In the second round, the Sun selected former Baylor point guard Jordan Lewis with the No. 24 overall pick. Lewis, who averaged 11.8 points with 5.3 assists during her lone campaign with the Bears, put up a career-best 17.0 points per game during her senior season with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Connecticut rounded out its three selections Monday by drafting Florida guard Kiara “Kiki” Smith with the No. 36 overall pick, the final selection of the third round. Smith earned SEC First-Team and All-Defensive Team honors during the 2022 season.

Clouden, Lewis and Smith now will set their sights on competing for a roster spot as the Sun hope to repeat their regular season success.