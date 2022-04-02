Nick Foligno Back In Lineup, Celebrating 1,000 Games With Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

Nick Foligno returns to the lineup after missing Thursday’s game against the New Jersey Devils for a lower-body injury.

The Boston Bruins take on the Columbis Blue Jackets on Saturday night at TD Garden.

The Black-And-Gold will honor Foligno’s 1,000-game milestone with a ceremony before the game. His father, former NHL forward Mike Foligno, will also be in attendance for the special evening.

