Nick Pivetta Dominates Through First Nine Batters, Then Struggles In Loss

Nick Pivetta will have to build on his first start of the season.

The Boston Red Sox were defeated by the New York Yankees 4-2 on Saturday as Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton both hit two-run home runs off of Pivetta to help give the Yankees the victory.

The Red Sox starter only allowed one baserunner the first time through the order but experienced his problems with the final 14 he faced as he allowed three hits, three walks, two home runs, and four runs in the loss.

