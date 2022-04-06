MLB Preview: Nine Bold Predictions For 2022 Season

Thanks to a 99-day lockout, the 2022 Major League Baseball season was no guarantee.
But now that labor negotiations are over, as is spring training, the MLB season finally is here. And more importantly, these nine bold (and 100% accurate, of course) predictions are, as well.
1. Boston Red Sox will crush their projected win total
The Red Sox already are being overlooked by oddsmakers despite falling just two wins short of a World Series appearance a year ago. Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbooks have set their regular season win total line at 85.5 games. Boston will surpass said win total early as it heads to another 90-plus-win season.
2. Seattle Mariners will be a playoff team
The Mariners have a lot of momentum heading into 2022. After falling just two games short of a wild-card berth, the Mariners have added some serious talent. In a blockbuster trade, Seattle acquired outfielder Jesse Winker and third baseman Eugenio Suárez after the lockout. As if those two weren’t enough additional firepower, the team also called up center fielder Julio Rodríguez, MLB Pipeline’s No. 3 prospect.
3. New York Mets will be a .500 club after another notable offseason
Despite consistently making major moves the last couple of offseasons and at the most recent MLB trade deadline, the Mets will continue to be mediocre. All-world pitcher Jacob deGrom already is injured, and Max Scherzer already is on the mend with a hamstring injury.
4. Los Angeles Dodgers will win the World Series
This take is no fun whatsoever — very boring and not even that bold considering they are favored. That said, picking the World Series champion in April is not easy. And the Dodgers almost always come in as the favorite and then disappoint. But this year, the team is even more stacked than usual.
5. Bryce Harper will repeat as National League MVP
For reasons unknown, Harper’s 2021 campaign appeared to be overlooked. A year ago, Harper hit .309 with a league-leading 42 doubles, 35 home runs and 84 RBIs. A large part of his MVP case was headed by his .429 OBP leading to a 1.044 OPS. Despite having impressive power numbers, his 100 walks last season (second in the NL) prevented the slugger from really mashing.
Now that Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber will bat around Harper, more pitchers will be forced to actually pitch to the reigning NL MVP. More strikes thrown will equate to inflated power numbers, and having better hitters in front of him will increase Harper’s RBI total.
6. Rafael Devers will surpass 40 home runs
Devers reached a career-high home run total (38) a season ago. With another successful season under his belt and a strong spring training, the 25-year-old third baseman is primed to reach elite power totals.
7. Shohei Ohtani will regress in 2022
Once again, this take stinks and should receive negative feedback. That said, Ohtani is set for natural regression. Everything came together for the reigning American League MVP a year ago, which is not likely to happen again. Injuries are possible when pitching and hitting for a full season, and his home run numbers will be quite difficult to repeat annually.
8. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will make a run for the MLB Triple Crown
In 2021, Guerrero was sixth in MLB with a .311 batting average, tied Salvador Perez for the most home runs in MLB with 48 and tied for sixth in RBIs with 111. Vladdy Jr. will have a real solid chance to capture a Triple Crown should he remain healthy.
9. Jack Leiter will pitch for the Texas Rangers in 2022
This pick might be the boldest on the list. The Rangers will have no reason to rush Leiter, as they likely will sit in the basement of the AL West. However, Leiter was as MLB-ready as a pitcher can be entering the 2022 MLB Draft and should coast through the minor leagues.