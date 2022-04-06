MLB Preview: Nine Bold Predictions For 2022 Season

NESN Logo Sign In

Thanks to a 99-day lockout, the 2022 Major League Baseball season was no guarantee.

But now that labor negotiations are over, as is spring training, the MLB season finally is here. And more importantly, these nine bold (and 100% accurate, of course) predictions are, as well.

1. Boston Red Sox will crush their projected win total

The Red Sox already are being overlooked by oddsmakers despite falling just two wins short of a World Series appearance a year ago. Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbooks have set their regular season win total line at 85.5 games. Boston will surpass said win total early as it heads to another 90-plus-win season.

2. Seattle Mariners will be a playoff team

The Mariners have a lot of momentum heading into 2022. After falling just two games short of a wild-card berth, the Mariners have added some serious talent. In a blockbuster trade, Seattle acquired outfielder Jesse Winker and third baseman Eugenio Suárez after the lockout. As if those two weren’t enough additional firepower, the team also called up center fielder Julio Rodríguez, MLB Pipeline’s No. 3 prospect.

3. New York Mets will be a .500 club after another notable offseason

Despite consistently making major moves the last couple of offseasons and at the most recent MLB trade deadline, the Mets will continue to be mediocre. All-world pitcher Jacob deGrom already is injured, and Max Scherzer already is on the mend with a hamstring injury.

4. Los Angeles Dodgers will win the World Series

This take is no fun whatsoever — very boring and not even that bold considering they are favored. That said, picking the World Series champion in April is not easy. And the Dodgers almost always come in as the favorite and then disappoint. But this year, the team is even more stacked than usual.

5. Bryce Harper will repeat as National League MVP

For reasons unknown, Harper’s 2021 campaign appeared to be overlooked. A year ago, Harper hit .309 with a league-leading 42 doubles, 35 home runs and 84 RBIs. A large part of his MVP case was headed by his .429 OBP leading to a 1.044 OPS. Despite having impressive power numbers, his 100 walks last season (second in the NL) prevented the slugger from really mashing.