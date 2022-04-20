Of Course Patriots Should Want Deebo Samuel, But They Can’t Make Deal

If San Francisco decides to trade the All-Pro wideout, which they’re technically under no obligation to do anyway, the price should start at a first- and second-round pick. That part feels kind of obvious. Not to mention, Samuel probably has the most left in the tank at this point.

What’s even more telling, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, is an early market for Samuel figures to include the likes of the Jets, Packers, Chiefs and Lions. Do you know what those teams all have in common? They all have two first-round picks in next week’s draft.

The Houston Texans were randomly mentioned as a possible landing spot, too. By the way, two teams Rapoport didn’t mention, the Saints and Eagles, are the sorts of clubs who should be in the market for Samuel, too. And guess what? Yep, you guessed it: All three of those clubs also have two first-round picks.

FIRST-ROUND PICKS IN 2022

Detroit Lions: Nos. 2, 32

Houston Texans: Nos. 3, 13

New York Jets: Nos. 4, 10

Philadelphia Eagles: Nos. 15, 18

New Orleans Saints: Nos. 16, 19

Green Bay Packers: Nos. 22, 28

Kansas City Chiefs: Nos. 29, 30

Then there’s the contract. Samuel, 26, has one more season left on his rookie deal. He carries a cap hit just below $5 million next season which makes him the NFL’s best bargain. But he sees the money being thrown around, and he wants to get paid — sounds like $25 million per season will get that job done. Maybe Bill Belichick has changed, but does he strike you as the type willing to tie up that much cap space in one receiver? He was reluctant to do as much for the greatest of all time at the most important position in sports when he had Tom Brady.

Don’t forget this, too: The Patriots have already made sizable financial contributions on offense. Taking advantage of the Mac Jones rookie deal, they were among the top teams in the NFL when it came to cap money allocated to wideouts and were No. 1 in the league in committed money to tight ends. Sure, that could change, but it would require a whole lot finagling.

And there’s one other lingering point that must be made. This is, by no means, meant to take anything away from Samuel. However, he has certainly benefited from playing in what some would call a revolutionary offensive system led by Kyle Shanahan, arguably the brightest offensive mind in the sport.

The Patriots? Well … they have an offense apparently run by Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, the latter of which isn’t exactly a wide receiver whisperer.