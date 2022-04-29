Past And Present Bruins Salute Longtime Trainer Who Is Retiring

NESN Logo Sign In

Don DelNegro’s impact on the Boston Bruins spans across decades.

DelNegro, the team’s head athletic trainer, has been with the Bruins for 29 years — amounting to over 2,000 games — but he is set to retire from his role at the end of the season. With DelNegro moving on in short time, past and present Bruins’ players came out to thank DelNegro for his services to the organization.

“I just want to congratulate you on an amazing career,” said Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron in a video message sent out by the team. “It’s been an honor to have you around throughout my whole career.”

Thank you, Don DelNegro, for everything and best of luck in retirement! pic.twitter.com/7moRq3B4l0 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 28, 2022

Former Bruins Zdeno Chara along with Milan Lucic and David Krejci also expressed their gratitude for all DelNegro did for them during their time in Boston.

“I want to thank you for everything you’ve done for me and many, many other players going through the Boston Bruins organization,” Chara said.

A standing ovation for Donny D! ? pic.twitter.com/sdgduQpRzA — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 29, 2022

Bruins President Cam Neely remarked on DelNegro’s illustrious career as well, noting how DelNegro’s longevity allowed him to not only work on current players, but also on Neely when he wore the black and gold.