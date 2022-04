NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins can’t buy a win right now.

Boston faced off with the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night and ultimately lost its third-straight game as the Senators erased the Bruins’ two-goal lead.

Patrice Bergeron was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game but was unable to record a point in the loss.

