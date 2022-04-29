Patrice Bergeron Shares Why Scoring 400 Goals With Bruins Was ‘Special’

NESN Logo Sign In

Patrice Bergeron added another accolade to his already impressive NHL résumé Thursday night in the Bruins’ final home game of the regular season.

Boston’s captain netted a hat trick for goals 398, 399 and 400 of his career in the B’s 5-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden.

Bergeron not only helped keep the Bruins in the hunt for the No. 3 seed in the Atlantic Division but helped extend Boston’s win streak to four games.

After the game, Bergeron reflected on what made Thursday so “special.”

“It is special,” Bergeron told reporters after the game, per team-provided video. “The one thing that’s special, I think, is the fact I scored all the goals with the Bruins. That’s the biggest thing for me that I take out of it. It’s been a great ride with one organization. It’s something that doesn’t happen often. I’m proud of that.”

Bergeron has spent his entire 18-year career with the Bruins, has won four Selke Trophies and was a member of the 2011 Stanley Cup team.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy revealed earlier this week that he’d give some of his regulars rest for the 2021-22 season finale Friday before they start their Stanley Cup playoffs run, and it’s probably a safe bet that Bergeron will be one of those players not making the trip. So reaching the milestone of 400 goals was reached in the 11th hour.