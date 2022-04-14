Patriots’ Damien Harris On Friendship With Celtics’ Jayson Tatum

NESN Logo Sign In

Damien Harris will be entering his fourth year in the NFL in 2022, but he’s already made himself a lifer in the city of Boston.

The 25-year-old New England Patriots running back has been spending portions of his offseason attending Boston Celtics games courtside has been taking in Boston sports culture.

“I think Boston is the best sports town in America,” Harris said in his appearance on the “View From The Rafters” podcast. “I just wanted to do everything I could to go out support. I try to go to some Bruins games, I try to go to Celtics games, obviously, I tried to go to Fenway — I just tried to do it all.”

Harris soon developed a friendship with Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum. He even got an invite to Tatum’s 24th birthday party.

“I’ve seen JT and some other guys at some of our games and I think it’s just fun that we all interact,” Harris said. “I’ve gotten to get to know some guys from different teams and just being able to support one another, we’re all on the same journey, trying to be the best athletes that we can be, the best men, so, just embracing the sports culture in this town.”

The Celtics will take on the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Harris didn’t offer a prediction, but fans can bet he’ll be there to take in the TD Garden playoff atmosphere.