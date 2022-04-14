Patriots’ Damien Harris On Friendship With Celtics’ Jayson Tatum

Damien Harris will be entering his fourth year in the NFL in 2022, but he’s already made himself a lifer in the city of Boston.
The 25-year-old New England Patriots running back has been spending portions of his offseason attending Boston Celtics games courtside has been taking in Boston sports culture.
“I think Boston is the best sports town in America,” Harris said in his appearance on the “View From The Rafters” podcast. “I just wanted to do everything I could to go out support. I try to go to some Bruins games, I try to go to Celtics games, obviously, I tried to go to Fenway — I just tried to do it all.”
Harris soon developed a friendship with Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum. He even got an invite to Tatum’s 24th birthday party.
“I’ve seen JT and some other guys at some of our games and I think it’s just fun that we all interact,” Harris said. “I’ve gotten to get to know some guys from different teams and just being able to support one another, we’re all on the same journey, trying to be the best athletes that we can be, the best men, so, just embracing the sports culture in this town.”
The Celtics will take on the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Harris didn’t offer a prediction, but fans can bet he’ll be there to take in the TD Garden playoff atmosphere.
“I think they’ve just shown that they can accomplish anything,” Harris said. “Great season. It’s been so fun to watch them, and I’m just really looking forward to being out there and supporting those guys. I’ve actually never been to a playoff game in the Garden so I’m excited about that. I just love great sports atmospheres and the Garden has one of the best atmospheres I’ve been.”
Harris was in attendance for Kevin Garnett’s jersey retirement. Garnett’s No. 5 jersey was lifted up to the TD Garden rafters with many of his ’08 Celtics teammates there to celebrate his accomplishment.
“That was definitely one of the coolest experiences,” Harris said. “Just seeing the love and the outpour of emotions and appreciation for somebody like KG is just a testament to these great fans and the New England area. Just the love, the appreciation, the respect for the hard work and the grittiness — because you know that’s what KG brought to the floor.”
It was an emotional night for Garnett and for many NBA fans. Harris was one of those fans that took in all the emotions of that night.
“It definitely got me ready to put the pads back on for sure,” Harris said. “I was ready to suit up during that game. Seeing KG all emotional and seeing him basically reaping the benefits of all his hard work, you know, it was very motivating and inspiring.”
Harris will get a chance to watch the Celtics take on the Nets in the first round on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.