Patriots Draftee Marcus Jones Also Makes Music; Here’s One Of His Songs

New England took Jones with the 85th pick in the NFL draft

by

Marcus Jones is a man of many talents, from the gridiron to the booth.

The New England Patriots on Friday used the 85th pick in the NFL Draft to select Jones, a talented cornerback prospect who also returned kicks and played receiver at Houston. The 23-year-old, who recently underwent double shoulder surgery, has a chance to fill a variety of roles in Foxboro, provided he can stay healthy.

But this post isn’t about Jones, the football player. No, it’s about Jones, the recording artist known as “Elliot.J”.

Jones moonlights as a rapper/R&B singer, and actually has a pair of slickly produced music videos. You can watch one of them below.

(Warning: The following clip contains brief instances of NSFW language and violent imagery.)

If you’re interested in hearing more from Jones, you can click here to check out his YouTube channel.

We can only hope that somehow, someway, Jones convinces Bill Belichick to drop a verse on a future track.

More Football:

NFL Draft Expert Puts AFC East Linebackers On Notice After Bills’ Pick
New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones
Previous Article

Daniel Jeremiah Notes Patriots’ Third-Rounder ‘Elite’ In One Specific Area
Houston Cougars cornerback Marcus Jones
Next Article

What Patriots Are Getting In Uber-Versatile Draftee Marcus Jones

Picked For You

Related