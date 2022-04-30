With 137th Pick In 2022 NFL Draft, Patriots Select … Quarterback?

NESN Logo Sign In

Jarrett Stidham’s time with the Patriots might be coming to an end.

With the 137th overall pick (fourth round) in the 2022 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots selected Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe. Yes, you read that right: After landing Mac Jones, who looks like a franchise QB, in last year’s draft, New England took another QB this year.

Insanely productive during his collegiate career, Zappe has drawn rave reviews for his intangibles and football IQ. He earned the highest score of any quarterback on the Wonderlic test, which is an aptitude test given to draft hopefuls.

I had one AFC QBs tell me he sees Nick Mullens in Zappe. (Mullens just signed with Josh McDaniels in Vegas.)



"Loves ball. Great dude… Arm strength is rarely a deterrent for me, but his is close to being too soft. Still love the kid, his intelligence. Good decisions. Accurate." https://t.co/BbS7WfUcLI — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) April 30, 2022

Zappe, considered by many to be a career backup, was the seventh-ranked QB in Dane Brugler’s NFL draft guide, in which he was compared to Case Keenum. A 6-foot, 215-pounder, Zappe threw for 5,967 yards and 62 touchdowns to go along with 11 interceptions.

Here’s what NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein wrote of Zappe before the draft:

Stocky pocket passer with eye-popping production in high-volume passing attacks. Zappe is a confident passer willing to challenge both man or zone coverages on all three levels. His release quickness and arm strength are both below average and he might not work with the anticipation or decision-making prowess to overcome those areas of concern. He’s unimpressive physically and lacks precision accuracy, so finding work as a backup might be a longshot despite the impressive career production.