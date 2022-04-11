Patriots Draft Rumors: New England Hosting John Metchie For Visit

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones surely will be pleased with the New England Patriots’ latest pre-draft visit.

Alabama wide receiver John Metchie, a teammate of Jones’ in 2020, has a top-30 visit with the Patriots scheduled for Tuesday, according to a report Monday from NFL reporter Jordan Schultz.

Metchie’s schedule of visits this week also includes trips to Buffalo and Jacksonville, per Schultz’s report.

Source says Metchie — an All-SEC performer this season for the Tide — is with the #Bills today, #Patriots tomorrow and #Jags Thursday. ? — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 11, 2022

The Patriots already have connected with Metchie at least once during the pre-draft process, meeting with him at the NFL Scouting Combine in March.

The 21-year-old played under longtime Bill Belichick friend Nick Saban in an Alabama program that’s produced four Patriots draft picks over the last three years, and he developed a strong connection with Jones during the quarterback’s final season in Tuscaloosa, catching 55 passes for 916 yards and six touchdowns. Metchie elevated his game after Jones left for the NFL, posting an impressive 96-1,142-8 receiving line in 2021 before tearing his ACL in the SEC Championship.

“Mac and I are really close,” Metchie told reporters at the combine. “He was my quarterback that year, so Mac and I got along really well. We spent a lot of time together my freshman year on the (second) team and stuff like that, so we have a lot of chemistry back there.”