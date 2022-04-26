Patriots Draft Rumors: Pats Met Three Times With This Wideout Prospect

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots reportedly are showing significant interest in one under-the-radar receiver prospect ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Patriots hosted Nevada wideout Romeo Doubs for a top-30 visit, according to a report Tuesday from The Draft Network’s Justin Melo. This came after New England already met with Doubs at the 2022 Senior Bowl and informally at the NFL Scouting Combine.

#Nevada WR Romeo Doubs had Top 30 visits with #Patriots, #Seahawks, #Colts, #Packers and #Vikings. All in all, Doubs met 3 times with the Patriots (Sr. Bowl & Combine informal).



Doubs is a deep ball expert that scored 20 TDs in his final two seasons and can also return punts. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 26, 2022

Doubs, who measured in at 6-foot-2, 201 pounds at the combine, is considered a likely Day 3 prospect, with his exact projection varying among draft analysts. Pro Football Focus’s 2022 draft guide pegs him as a fourth-round pick. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein expects him to be drafted in Round 4 or 5. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler is lower on Doubs, projecting him as a sixth-rounder.

From Zierlein:

Will check the boxes for height, weight and speed, but tightness in his lower half limits the upside. Doubs has been a productive, high-volume target with speed to separate deep but he’s a linear route-runner who will struggle to elude NFL press and separate from tight man coverage over the first two levels. His toughness, ball skills and special teams potential increase his chances of earning a backup role.

From Brugler: