Patriots Draft Rumors: Pats Met Three Times With This Wideout Prospect

The New England Patriots reportedly are showing significant interest in one under-the-radar receiver prospect ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.
The Patriots hosted Nevada wideout Romeo Doubs for a top-30 visit, according to a report Tuesday from The Draft Network’s Justin Melo. This came after New England already met with Doubs at the 2022 Senior Bowl and informally at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Doubs, who measured in at 6-foot-2, 201 pounds at the combine, is considered a likely Day 3 prospect, with his exact projection varying among draft analysts. Pro Football Focus’s 2022 draft guide pegs him as a fourth-round pick. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein expects him to be drafted in Round 4 or 5. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler is lower on Doubs, projecting him as a sixth-rounder.
From Zierlein:
Will check the boxes for height, weight and speed, but tightness in his lower half limits the upside. Doubs has been a productive, high-volume target with speed to separate deep but he’s a linear route-runner who will struggle to elude NFL press and separate from tight man coverage over the first two levels. His toughness, ball skills and special teams potential increase his chances of earning a backup role.
From Brugler:
Overall, Doubs doesn’t consistently play bigger than he is, but he has the speed to stack cornerbacks vertically or be a catch-and-go creator. He projects as a potential fourth receiver on an NFL depth chart with punt-return value.
Doubs was a four-year starter at Nevada, topping 1,000 yards in each of his final two seasons and posting an 80-1,109-11 receiving line in 2021. That included an 11-catch game against Air Force and a 19-catch game (!) against Fresno State. He also returned 37 punts in his collegiate career, averaging 14.2 yards per runback as a senior.
A knee injury prevented Doubs from testing at the combine or his pro day, so we don’t have an accurate picture of his athletic profile. NFL teams sometimes use pre-draft visits to more thoroughly evaluate prospects who are coming off injuries.
The Patriots’ trade for DeVante Parker lessened their need for help at wide receiver, but they still could look to improve that position group through this week’s draft, especially with Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor entering contract years. New England currently owns a total of nine 2022 draft picks, including six on Day 3.