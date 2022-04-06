Patriots Draft Rumors: Projected First-Round Tackle Visiting New England

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots are taking a close look at one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Northern Iowa’s Trevor Penning is scheduled to be in New England on Wednesday for a top-30 pre-draft visit, according to a report from The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler.

Penning is a projected first-round pick — generally considered this year’s fourth-best tackle behind Ikem Ekwonu, Evan Neal and Charles Cross — and could be off the board by the time the Patriots come on the clock at No. 21 overall. A three-year collegiate starter at left tackle, he dominated in the lower-level FCS, with scouting gushing about his overwhelming physicality and aggressiveness.

Lance Zierlein wrote in Penning’s NFL.com draft profile that he “plays with a level of disgust for anyone lining up against him and seeks out violent block finishes when possible,” praising his “gritty, throwback field demeanor.”

Penning’s writeup in Pro Football Focus’s 2022 draft guide says his “tape at Northern Iowa looks like someone’s dad subbed into a Pop Warner game.”

“(He has) the kind of physicality that transcends competition level,” PFF wrote. “He is out for blood.”

Penning also is highly athletic, testing in the 89th percentile in the broad jump, the 97th percentile in the 40-yard dash and the 98th percentile in the three-cone drill at 6-foot-7, 325 pounds. He’ll need to clean up some of his technique and prove he can handle the massive jump in competition level, but he’s expected to be an immediate starter at either left or right tackle.