Patriots Draft Rumors: Two Projected First-Rounders Visiting New England

NESN Logo Sign In

Add two more projected first-round draft picks to the New England Patriots’ growing list of pre-draft visits.

Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth and Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green both have top-30 visits scheduled with New England, according to reports Wednesday from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Pro Football Focus’s Ari Meirov, respectively.

Top 30 visits:

? #Clemson CB Andrew Booth is visiting the #Saints and has #Patriots on Friday. He was recently at the #Eagles and #Bills.

? #OSU WR Chris Olave is with the Commanders today and tomorrow, as is SDSU DL Cam Thomas. #Mich St RB Kenneth Walker III is there on Friday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 6, 2022

Sources: Texas A&M All-American OL Kenyon Green, who made starts at every single offensive line position except center this past season, is with the #Cowboys today.



Also on his schedule: Giants, Eagles, Titans, Texans, Falcons, Bears and Patriots.



Busy. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 6, 2022

Booth has been a popular mock draft pick for the cornerback-needy Patriots at No. 21 overall. Scouting reports tout his quick feet and ability to operate in multiple different defensive schemes but knock his tackling technique and relative inexperience (only one season as a full-time starter).

Measuring in at 6 feet, 194 pounds, Booth underwent core muscle surgery during the pre-draft process and did not test at the NFL Scouting Combine or his Clemson pro day. Teams often use top-30 visits to check in on injured players’ progress.

“He needs to play more football,” Lance Zierlein wrote in Booth’s NFL.com draft profile, “but his ball-hawking instincts, burst to close and toughness in run support will be very appealing for zone teams looking for an upgrade at cornerback.”