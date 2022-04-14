Patriots Draft Targets: 10 Offensive Lineman Prospects For New England

As we count down the final weeks before the 2022 NFL Draft, NESN.com is spotlighting potential targets for the New England Patriots at several positions of need.
Up next: offensive linemen.
(All stats via Dane Brugler’s 2022 NFL Draft guide.)
DAY 1 (ROUND 1)
Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa (tackle)
6-foot-7, 325 pounds
The Patriots have short- and long-term needs at guard and tackle, and with Ted Karras now in Cincinnati, they need to find some center depth behind David Andrews, too. It’s a virtual certainty that New England addresses the offensive line in the draft; the only question is what picks it uses and what position(s) it targets. If the Patriots use a first-rounder on a lineman, don’t be surprised if it’s Penning, a monstrous tackle whom they already hosted on a top-30 visit. The Northern Iowa product is tall and long with a bit of a mean streak. He’s on the raw side and didn’t face great competition in the FCS, but Penning nevertheless is viewed as a potential franchise left tackle.
Zion Johnson, Boston College (guard)
6-foot-3, 312 pounds
Often mocked to the Patriots at No. 21, Johnson is the consensus top guard in the draft. He primarily played left guard for BC, which featured no fewer than three future NFLers on its roster. From Joe Andruzzi to Logan Mankins to Joe Thuney, New England almost always gets elite performance from its left guard. If the Patriots would rather have Mike Onwenu replace Shaq Mason on the right side, Johnson would be a great choice to hold down left guard for years to come. With great all-around blocking skills to go along with prototype size and length, Johnson has the potential to be one of the better guards in football.
Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan (tackle)
6-foot-6, 303 pounds
In his third mock draft, NESN.com’s Zack Cox had the Patriots trading down to select Raimann at No. 26. Our fourth mock went in a different direction, but Raimann remains a good fit for the Patriots in Round 1. A converted tight end who shined at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, Raimann is a polished prospect who could push Isaiah Wynn for the starting spot out of training camp, should Wynn still be on the roster at that point.
Kenyon Green, Texas A&M (guard)
6-foot-4, 323 pounds
Some draft experts believe the Patriots could move down and pick Green toward the end of the first round. So, he certainly is a name to keep an eye on. He has positional versatility (always a plus with the Patriots) and has plenty of strength to go along with his big frame. Here’s what NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein recently wrote of Green: “While Green has some areas to improve, his run blocking can be dominant, which gives him a chance to become a good starter very quickly.” Given New England’s commitment to the run game, it would make sense for it to take a high-end run blocker if it wants a guard who could start in Year 1.
DAY 2 (ROUNDS 2-3)
Tyler Smith, Tulsa (tackle)
6-foot-5, 324 pounds
Smith is raw and needs a lot of coaching/development, but the Patriots might prefer drafting a project and riding with Wynn and Trent Brown at the tackle spots this season. Smith has a ton of upside as well as the size, length and athleticism you look for at the position. Honestly, he reminds us a lot of 2019 Patriots third-rounder Yodny Cajuste, who admittedly hasn’t panned out.
Abraham Lucas, Washington State (tackle)
6-foot-6, 315 pounds
Lucas would make a lot of sense as someone whom the Patriots could draft and develop at right tackle behind Brown. He’s huge and athletic but doesn’t have a ton of experience in run blocking. He might not be a future star, but Lucas in time could be coached up into being a solid right tackle in New England.
Marquis Hayes, Oklahoma (guard)
6-foot-5, 318 pounds
If Hayes is available at No. 85, don’t be surprised if the Patriots call his name. Brugler described Hayes as a guard who “plays violent” and unleashes “hell” on defenders, something that probably would endear him to both Andrews and Patriots coaches. Hayes also is viewed as someone who is a capable blocker in both the running and passing games. He, too, is raw and isn’t particularly versatile, but Hayes still is an intriguing mid-round prospect.
DAY 3 (ROUNDS 4-7)
Ja’Tyre Carter, Southern University (tackle/guard)
6-foot-3, 311 pounds
A basketball player for most of his life, Carter played offensive line at Southern despite having no prior experience there. And the transition worked out quite well, as Carter, who gave up zero sacks last season, developed into a legitimate NFL prospect. Some believe he ultimately could land at guard in the pros, but Carter is talented enough to stick at tackle. He also is freakishly athletic, as evidenced by his 34 1/2 vertical jump at the combine. Carter worked out with the Patriots earlier this offseason.
Dohnovan West, Arizona State (center/guard)
6-foot-3, 296 pounds
We considered including BC center Alec Lindstrom here, but instead we’re going with the ultra-versatile West, who played all three interior line positions at a high level during his collegiate career. A quick, disciplined player who rarely was penalized at Arizona State, West could provide solid depth at guard and center for the Patriots.
Tyler Vrabel, Boston College (tackle)
6-foot-6, 315 pounds
Vrabel, son of Patriots legend and Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, might go undrafted, and the Patriots currently don’t have a seventh-round pick. But if New England were to acquire a seventh-rounder via draft-day trades (a very realistic scenario), Vrabel might be worth taking a flier on. He’s not especially athletic and might only be a backup in the NFL, but the Patriots have offensive line depth. Vrabel reportedly worked out for New England on Wednesday.