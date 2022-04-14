Patriots Draft Targets: 10 Offensive Lineman Prospects For New England

NESN Logo Sign In

As we count down the final weeks before the 2022 NFL Draft, NESN.com is spotlighting potential targets for the New England Patriots at several positions of need.

Up next: offensive linemen.

(All stats via Dane Brugler’s 2022 NFL Draft guide.)

DAY 1 (ROUND 1)

Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa (tackle)

6-foot-7, 325 pounds

The Patriots have short- and long-term needs at guard and tackle, and with Ted Karras now in Cincinnati, they need to find some center depth behind David Andrews, too. It’s a virtual certainty that New England addresses the offensive line in the draft; the only question is what picks it uses and what position(s) it targets. If the Patriots use a first-rounder on a lineman, don’t be surprised if it’s Penning, a monstrous tackle whom they already hosted on a top-30 visit. The Northern Iowa product is tall and long with a bit of a mean streak. He’s on the raw side and didn’t face great competition in the FCS, but Penning nevertheless is viewed as a potential franchise left tackle.

Zion Johnson, Boston College (guard)

6-foot-3, 312 pounds

Often mocked to the Patriots at No. 21, Johnson is the consensus top guard in the draft. He primarily played left guard for BC, which featured no fewer than three future NFLers on its roster. From Joe Andruzzi to Logan Mankins to Joe Thuney, New England almost always gets elite performance from its left guard. If the Patriots would rather have Mike Onwenu replace Shaq Mason on the right side, Johnson would be a great choice to hold down left guard for years to come. With great all-around blocking skills to go along with prototype size and length, Johnson has the potential to be one of the better guards in football.

Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan (tackle)

6-foot-6, 303 pounds

In his third mock draft, NESN.com’s Zack Cox had the Patriots trading down to select Raimann at No. 26. Our fourth mock went in a different direction, but Raimann remains a good fit for the Patriots in Round 1. A converted tight end who shined at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, Raimann is a polished prospect who could push Isaiah Wynn for the starting spot out of training camp, should Wynn still be on the roster at that point.

Kenyon Green, Texas A&M (guard)

6-foot-4, 323 pounds

Some draft experts believe the Patriots could move down and pick Green toward the end of the first round. So, he certainly is a name to keep an eye on. He has positional versatility (always a plus with the Patriots) and has plenty of strength to go along with his big frame. Here’s what NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein recently wrote of Green: “While Green has some areas to improve, his run blocking can be dominant, which gives him a chance to become a good starter very quickly.” Given New England’s commitment to the run game, it would make sense for it to take a high-end run blocker if it wants a guard who could start in Year 1.