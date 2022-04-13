Patriots Draft Targets: 13 Linebacker Prospects For New England

DAY 2 (ROUNDS 2-3)

Quay Walker, Georgia

6-foot-4, 241 pounds

Walker was overshadowed by the more highly touted Dean at Georgia, but his skill set more closely aligns with what the Patriots typically look for in their linebackers. He’s significantly larger than the undersized Dean but still would add a much-needed jolt of athleticism to a unit that looked sluggish down the stretch. Walker should have some positional versatility, too. He was only a one-year starter for the Bulldogs but appeared in 52 games over his four seasons.

Chad Muma, Wyoming

6-foot-3, 239 pounds

After waiting his turn behind current Cincinnati Bengal Logan Wilson for two seasons, Muma quickly emerged as a tackling machine for Wyoming, averaging more than 11 per game over his two years as a starter. He’s a well-rounded defender with good athleticism and instincts in run defense and pass coverage, with The Athletic’s Dane Brugler writing that he “doesn?t have any major deficiencies as a prospect.” Muma also was a two-year captain and a Senior Bowl participant — both pluses in the Patriots’ book.

Leo Chenal, Wisconsin

6-foot-3, 250 pounds

Called a “perfect” Patriots fit by NFL Media draft analyst Chad Reuter, Chenal has the heft New England typically covets but also the athleticism it needs. He tested in the 87th percentile or better in the 40-yard dash (91st), 10-yard split (87th), broad jump (94th) and vertical jump (96th) at the combine, then showcased both quickness (6.98-second three-cone, 4.24-second shuttle) and strength (34 bench-press reps) at his pro day. There are questions about Chenal’s coverage ability that could cause him to slide on draft night, but he was one of the highest-graded run defenders PFF has ever evaluated and is coming off an uber-productive junior season, finishing with 115 tackles, 18 1/2 tackles for loss and eight sacks despite missing two games with COVID-19.

Christian Harris, Alabama

6 feet 1/2, 226 pounds

The Patriots love drafting front-seven defenders from Alabama (Christian Barmore, Anfernee Jennings, Hightower), and Harris was an immediate three-year starter for Nick Saban’s squad. He comes with the similar height/weight concerns as Dean, but he can flat-out fly, testing in the 97th percentile in the 40 and the 98th percentile in the broad jump. Like Barmore in 2021, Harris elevated his game in the postseason, notching three sacks and four TFLs in Bama’s national championship loss to Georgia, and as a converted high school defensive back/wide receiver, he should still have room to grow at the linebacker position.

Troy Andersen, Montana State

6-foot-3 1/2, 243 pounds

A fascinating small-school prospect, Andersen was an all-conference quarterback at Montana State before switching full-time to linebacker and becoming the Defensive Player of the Year in the FCS. He also was a three-year team captain, a Senior Bowl participant and a finalist for the Academic Heisman, and he put on a show at his pre-draft workouts, running the fastest 40 of any linebacker at the combine (4.42 seconds) and delivering eye-popping times in the three-cone (6.72 seconds) and short shuttle (3.99 seconds) at his pro day. Inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo said the Patriots want to get faster on defense this offseason while continuing to prioritize smart, versatile players. Andersen certainly qualifies.

DAY 3 (ROUNDS 4-7)

Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati

6-foot-4, 243 pounds

Speaking of versatility, Beavers played linebacker, safety and defensive end during his college career, which he split between UConn and Cincy. He’s highly experienced (62 games, 41 starts) and had strong production as a senior, tallying 99 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and five sacks for a Bearcats team that made a surprise run to the College Football Playoff. Beavers ran a sub-7-second three-cone drill, but that agility didn’t always show up on the field. Scouting reports label him as a stiff defender with limited range. Still, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him sneak into Day 2.

Brandon Smith, Penn State

6-foot-3 1/2, 250 pounds

Smith was the No. 1 inside linebacker recruit in the nation in 2019, ranking one spot ahead of Dean. His sloppy technique and poor play recognition prevented him from living up to that lofty billing for the Nittany Lions, but he moves very well for his size (4.52-second 40, 6.94-second three-cone, 4.08-second short shuttle) and could become an NFL contributor with good coaching and some refinement.

Mike Rose, Iowa State

6-foot-4, 245 pounds

Rose started all 49 games he appeared in during his four seasons at Iowa State, totaling 321 tackles and 41 tackles for loss. He also grabbed a team-high five interceptions in 2020, though scouting reports question his coverage chops. Brugler wrote that “Rose looks the part with his size and energy, and his football character, specifically his smarts and competitive motor, is outstanding.” An experienced, productive, high-motor player with “outstanding” football character likely would fit in well in New England.