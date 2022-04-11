Patriots Draft Targets: 13 Wide Receiver Prospects For New England

NESN Logo Sign In

As we count down the final weeks before the 2022 NFL Draft, NESN.com is spotlighting potential targets for the New England Patriots at several positions of need.

Up first: wide receivers.

DAY 1 (ROUND 1)

Chris Olave, Ohio State

6 feet, 187 pounds

2021 stats: 63 catches, 936 yards, 13 touchdowns

A silky smooth route-runner with above-average ball skills, footwork and alignment versatility, Olave is one of the top receivers in this year’s class and could be long gone by the time the Patriots make their first pick at No. 21 overall. He’s been compared to Terry McLaurin, the fellow former Ohio State wideout who now stars for the Washington Commanders, and checks multiple Patriots prospect boxes as a team captain who had an active role on special teams.

Jameson Williams, Alabama

6-foot 1 1/2, 179 pounds

2021 stats: 79 catches, 1,572 yards, 15 touchdowns

If he hadn’t torn his ACL in the national championship, Williams almost certainly would have been drafted in the top half of the first round, if not the top 10. Even with the injury, he could be gone by the time the Patriots come on the clock. Williams was phenomenally productive in his lone season at Alabama, leading the SEC in receiving yards and scoring four 70-plus-yard touchdowns. His speed is elite — though his rehab prevented him from showcasing it during the pre-draft process — and should make him a dangerous big-play threat at the next level, assuming he recovers properly. And, of note from a Patriots perspective, he also continued to contribute as a gunner on special teams even as he became the Crimson Tide’s top wideout.

Jahan Dotson, Penn State

5-foot-11, 178 pounds

2021 stats: 91 catches, 1,182 yards, 12 touchdowns

Coming off one of the best seasons ever by a Penn State wideout, there’s a lot to like about Dotson, a versatile player who boasts great hands, route-running chops and mid-air ball skills. His combine workout wasn’t fantastic — with an especially sluggish 7.28-second time in the three-cone drill –and his lack of size could become an issue against more physical NFL defenders, but The Athletic’s Dane Brugler wrote that Dotson has “maybe the largest catch radius of any sub-5-foot-11 receiver I have ever scouted.” He also was Penn State’s primary punt returner for the past two seasons.

Treylon Burks, Arkansas

6-foot-2, 225 pounds

2021 stats: 66 catches, 1,104 yards, 11 touchdowns

A muscled-up beast with the ball in his hands, Burks put up big numbers in the best conference in college football, including an eight-catch, 179-yard, two-touchdown explosion against Alabama. He’s big, fast, strong and versatile, but route-running isn’t his forte, and much of his production at Arkansas came on schemed-up screens and other catch-and-run plays. The Patriots might be hesitant to use a first-round pick on that type of player after their failed N’Keal Harry experiment.

DAY 2 (ROUNDS 2-3)

Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

5-foot-10, 195 pounds

2021 stats: 95 catches, 1,292 yards, 10 touchdowns

Moore is a good route-runner with superb hands, necessary over-the-middle tenacity and top-tier open-field elusiveness who’d fill a need for the Patriots in the slot. He dropped just six of his 176 catchable targets in college and led the FBS in broken tackles last season, per Pro Football Focus. A former high school quarterback and cornerback, Moore has been compared to Julian Edelman, though his quickness times (7.13-second three-cone drill, 4.32-second short shuttle) don’t sniff the elite marks Edelman posted before his draft.