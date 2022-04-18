Patriots Draft Trades: What To Learn From Bill Belichick’s Trading History

NESN Logo Sign In

Bill Belichick’s affinity for draft-day trades is no secret to Patriots fans. He’s pulled off an NFL-high 83 swaps since arriving in New England in 2000, an average of 3.8 per draft. No other team has more than 64 trades during that span.

What does Belichick look for in these trades, though? How often does he move up the board compared to down? In which round is he most likely to deal? With which teams is he most likely to trade? With which teams does he never trade?

With the 2022 NFL Draft set to begin Thursday, April 28, we set out to answer those questions.

To keep the sample size manageable and the data relatively current, we only examined the Patriots’ drafts since 2010 for this exercise. We also only considered trades that were made during the draft, not others that simply involved draft picks.

All told, the Patriots have executed a total of 46 in-draft trades over the last dozen years. Let’s break them down:

PATRIOTS TRADES BY YEAR

2021: 1

2020: 5

2019: 7

2018: 8

2017: 4

2016: 3

2015: 2

2014: 1

2013: 2

2012: 2

2011: 4

2010: 7

After a highly active three-year stretch, the Patriots executed just one draft-day trade in 2021, sending a second-rounder and two fourths to Cincinnati to move up eight spots and grab defensive tackle Christian Barmore at No. 38 overall. That proved to be a wise investment for New England, as Barmore was the team’s second-best pass rusher as a rookie and looks like a star in the making.