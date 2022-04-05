Timber! New Video Shows Demolition Of Gillette Stadium Lighthouse

Pour one out for the Gillette Stadium lighthouse.
The home of the New England Patriots (and Revolution) is undergoing a major renovation that recently resulted in the demolition of the venue’s famous lighthouse. On Tuesday, the official Gillette Stadium Twitter account shared a video of the lighthouse’s final moments.
Take a look:
Here’s another video of the construction taking place around the stadium’s north end zone:
The project, which began early this year, is expected to be completed ahead of the 2023 season and produce a new, larger lighthouse, a massive video board, a 75,000 square-foot glass-enclosed hospitality space and a “revitalized” fan entrance, among other things.
Like the Patriots themselves, Gillette Stadium is entering a new era — and an expensive one, at that.