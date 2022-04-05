Timber! New Video Shows Demolition Of Gillette Stadium Lighthouse

NESN Logo Sign In

Pour one out for the Gillette Stadium lighthouse.

The home of the New England Patriots (and Revolution) is undergoing a major renovation that recently resulted in the demolition of the venue’s famous lighthouse. On Tuesday, the official Gillette Stadium Twitter account shared a video of the lighthouse’s final moments.

Take a look:

Don't worry, guys – new and improved lighthouse coming ?!



More info: https://t.co/ae4N7owLV3 pic.twitter.com/a5uk1pGeGg — Gillette Stadium (@GilletteStadium) April 5, 2022

Here’s another video of the construction taking place around the stadium’s north end zone:

View from my office today looking @GilletteStadium construction. Lighthouse is gone. Ticket Office is nearly gone. Wow! pic.twitter.com/hUKTpTxsSl — Jessica Gelman (@jessicagelman) March 31, 2022

The project, which began early this year, is expected to be completed ahead of the 2023 season and produce a new, larger lighthouse, a massive video board, a 75,000 square-foot glass-enclosed hospitality space and a “revitalized” fan entrance, among other things.