Timber! New Video Shows Demolition Of Gillette Stadium Lighthouse

A new one is coming, though

Pour one out for the Gillette Stadium lighthouse.

The home of the New England Patriots (and Revolution) is undergoing a major renovation that recently resulted in the demolition of the venue’s famous lighthouse. On Tuesday, the official Gillette Stadium Twitter account shared a video of the lighthouse’s final moments.

Take a look:

Here’s another video of the construction taking place around the stadium’s north end zone:

The project, which began early this year, is expected to be completed ahead of the 2023 season and produce a new, larger lighthouse, a massive video board, a 75,000 square-foot glass-enclosed hospitality space and a “revitalized” fan entrance, among other things.

Like the Patriots themselves, Gillette Stadium is entering a new era — and an expensive one, at that.

