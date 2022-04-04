With DeVante Parker, Patriots Could Have Their Best Pass-Catching Group In Years

NESN Logo Sign In

For all the hot takes and negative commentary, the reality is the New England Patriots might have their best receiver group in nearly a decade.

In fairness, the current depth isn’t set in stone. With N’Keal Harry seemingly headed for an exit, Nelson Agholor potentially looking at a decreased role and the possibility of New England taking a wideout in the 2022 NFL Draft, the receiver group likely will change by the end of August.

But, for now, let’s assume some combination of Agholor, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers, Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith will be the primary pass-catchers next season. You can lump running backs James White, Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson into that group, too. We’ll see what kind of role running back/receiver hybrid Ty Montgomery has, if any.

That group of players carries its fair share of “ifs,” but it also has a very high ceiling. In fact, you could argue it has the highest ceiling of any collection of Patriots pass-catchers since 2014, a season that saw New England beat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

Agholor racked up 896 yards and eight touchdowns in 2020 and is a better player than he showed in his Patriots debut. Parker, whom the Patriots acquired in a trade over the weekend, caught 72 balls for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns in 2019. Bourne, 26, just put together his first 800-yard campaign and only should get better moving forward. The same is true for Meyers, who might project as New England’s No. 4 wideout despite leading the Patriots in catches (83) and yards (866) last season. Henry in 2021 tied Travis Kelce for the NFL lead with nine TD receptions from a tight end. Smith, also 26, only is a couple of seasons removed from catching 41 balls for 448 yards and eight touchdowns with the Tennessee Titans. White might be the best pass-catching back in Patriots history, and Harris and Stevenson both can be dangerous in the passing game.

Of course, almost all of those players carry question marks. Are Aghlor and Smith’s rough 2021 seasons indicative of poor fits in the Patriots offense? Can Parker, who only has played one full season, stay on the field? Can Henry, for that matter? Were Meyers and Bourne’s strong campaigns the result of real talent, or high target shares in an offense lacking elite weapons? Does White have anything left in the tank after suffering a serious hip injury? Can Harris and Stevenson generate enough trust in blitz pickup to earn playing time in passing situations?

Still, you’d be hard-pressed to find another group of Patriots pass-catchers that possessed a similar blend of statistical history, current production and future optimism.