Why New Patriots Safety Jabrill Peppers Is Eager To Play For Bill Belichick

Some players run from the challenge of being coached in New England; others embrace it. Jabrill Peppers clearly belongs in the latter category.

Recently signed to a one-year contract, the versatile safety spoke to reporters Tuesday afternoon for the first time since joining the Patriots. Peppers offered a positive update on his recovery from a partial ACL tear, talked about why he wants to be in New England and discussed how he could fit into an already loaded Patriots safety group.

Peppers also revealed why the opportunity to work for Bill Belichick played a role in his decision to sign with the Patriots.

“Playing for Bill, his understanding of the game, what he’s done for the game, the moment that I had an opportunity to come learn from him I definitely wanted to jump at it,” Peppers said during a virtual news conference.

Peppers, who spent two seasons playing for Joe Judge (now a Patriots offensive assistant) while with the New York Giants, added: “Definitely scheme and culture. It’s no secret the dynasty New England has been. I wanted to come learn from Bill. Wanting to come learn from the best coaches in the game. They like a three-safety look. They know how to use multiples and I’m already familiar with the system (from playing for Judge). So, I thought it was a no-brainer.”

In playing for Belichick, Peppers sees an opportunity to become an even smarter football player.

“I’m just looking forward to learning,” the 26-year-old said. “He’s seen a lot of ball. He’s coached in a lot of eras. So, I’m just excited to pick his brain, see how things how he sees it, curious to see how he watches film or breaks down opposing offenses. Just things like that really stuck out to me.”