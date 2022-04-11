Patriots’ Jakobi Meyers Has Problem With Adam Schefter’s Dwayne Haskins Tweet

NESN Logo Sign In

Jakobi Meyers is among many who took issue with how Adam Schefter reacted to the death of former NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Early Saturday morning, the 24-year-old Haskins was struck and killed by a dump truck while attempting to cross an interstate highway near Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Haskins had been in Southern Florida training with some of his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates.

In announcing the news, Schefter published a tweet that many viewed as distasteful and emblematic of professional athletes being treated as little more than commodities.

“Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedric Saunders,” the ESPN NFL insider wrote. “Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3.”

The tweet generated a passionate response on Twitter. Meyers’ reaction was rather blunt.

“Adam Schefter a real weirdo,” the New England Patriots receiver wrote.

Star Patriots pass-rusher Matthew Judon seemingly co-signed a take by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, whom he retweeted.