Patriots’ Kendrick Bourne Explains Jumbotron Dance During Bruins-Panthers Game

Kendrick Bourne apparently is trying to set the tone for Boston Bruins fans ahead of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The wide receiver was one of several New England Patriots players who attended Tuesday night’s Boston Bruins-Florida Panthers game at TD Garden. When Bruins cameras panned to a suite containing retired goaltender Tuukka Rask and Patriots center David Andrews, running back Rhamondre Stevenson, kicker Quinn Nordin, linebacker Mack Wilson, most of the athletes were content to wave and smile. But that wasn’t the case for Bourne, who entered the frame and busted all the moves.

The Patriots’ social media team laughed at the scene Wednesday morning, prompting Bourne to offer a relatable reason for his actions.

“Gotta rep for Boston! ENERGY,” Bourne wrote in a tweet.

Bourne, 26, joined the Patriots in March 2021 after four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He hasn’t required much time to adapt to his new sports surroundings.

He also isn’t the only New England player who endeared himself to the Bruins and their faithful Tuesday night. Wilson wore a Jeremy Swayman jersey to the game and became Twitter friends with the Bruins goaltender shortly after Boston’s 4-2 win over Florida.