Patriots’ Kendrick Bourne Reveals Heartwarming Gift For His Parents

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s not often you get to change your parents’ lives, but Kendrick Bourne has done just that.

The New England Patriots wide receiver revealed on Twitter on Friday he bought his parents a house.

“Bought my parents a house today! Dream come true!” Bourne wrote on Twitter. “Thank you lord Jesus for allowing me to be this blessed to be able to bless my family!”

Bought my parents a house today! Dream come true! Thank you lord Jesus for allowing me to be this blessed to be able to bless my family! ?? — Kendrick Bourne Poly (@BournePoly11) April 16, 2022

Bourne earned himself a nice chunk of change in his first year with the Patriots in 2021. The 27-year-old wide receiver will look to continue his consistent performance from last year, and he can do it with a smile on his face knowing how great the gift he gave to his parents was.