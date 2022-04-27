Patriots’ Kendrick Bourne Sets Lofty 2022 Goal For Himself, Jakobi Meyers

NESN Logo Sign In

Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne were the New England Patriots’ two leading receivers last season.

Bourne believes both can be even better in 2022.

The Patriots wideout set a high bar for himself and Meyers in an Instagram post Wednesday, suggesting both could surpass 1,000 receiving yards in their second season together.

“1k each for me and my dog?” Bourne wrote, tagging Meyers. “What y’all think?!!”

The duo wasn’t far off in 2021, Bourne’s first year with New England after four with the San Francisco 49ers. He finished with a career-high 800 yards and five touchdowns on 55 catches while Meyers posted team and career highs with 83 catches for 866 yards, plus two scores. Both were valuable weapons for rookie quarterback Mac Jones, finishing first and third on the team in total targets.

Bourne’s post prompted reactions from several of his Patriots teammates, including newly acquired veteran receiver DeVante Parker, who commented: “Just save me some and we good.” Parker, who spent the last seven seasons with Miami, could become New England’s new No. 1 wideout if he can avoid the injury issues that have hindered him throughout his career.