New Videos Show Mac Jones, Patriots Receivers Working Out In Florida

NESN Logo Sign In

With New England still deciding whether it wants to accept spring, a few Patriots players have escaped to warm, sunny Florida to conduct some informal workouts.

Kendrick Bourne on Tuesday shared a series of videos showing himself and fellow receivers Nelson Agholor and Jakobi Meyers putting in work with quarterback Mac Jones. Running Back J.J. Taylor also was in attendance.

Take a look:

Some #Patriots working out down in Tampa: Mac Jones, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers and JJ Taylor. (Via Bourne's IG story.) pic.twitter.com/UJ3keIcmvX — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) April 5, 2022

Bourne, Agholor and Meyers were the top three receivers in the Patriots offense last season. Of course, New England over the weekend traded for veteran wideout DeVante Parker, who could see more action than everyone else if he’s able to stay on the field.

There was no sign of Parker in any of Bourne’s videos as of Tuesday afternoon, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if the 29-year-old joins his new teammates to start building their on-field chemistry.