Patriots Linebacker, Jeremy Swayman Become Mutual Fans After Bruins Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Don’t be surprised if Jeremy Swayman pops up at a Patriots game this season.

Linebacker Mack Wilson, whom New England recently acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Browns, was part of a group of Patriots players who attended Tuesday’s game between the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers. Wilson wore a Swayman jersey to TD Garden and tweeted at the Bruins netminder after the game.

“Let’s go!!” Swayman replied. “I know whose jersey I’ll be repping this season for the Pats.”

Let?s go!! I know whose jersey I?ll be repping this season for the Pats?? https://t.co/WxvTfvalpt — Jeremy Swayman (@JeremySwayman) April 27, 2022

Wilson was joined in the luxury box by receiver Kendrick Bourne, center David Andrews, running back Rhamondre Stevenson and kicker Quinn Nordin. Bourne seemed to have a particularly good time at the 4-2 Bruins win — to the surprise of no one.

Gotta rep for Boston! ENERGY — Kendrick Bourne Poly (@BournePoly11) April 27, 2022

The Bruins have two games remaining on their regular-season schedule before starting another playoff run. Bruce Cassidy’s team will host the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday before visiting the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday.