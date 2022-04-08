Patriots Mailbag: Spotlighting Draft Sleepers, Sneaky Needs For Pats

@SquirrelTheWR

what do QBs and WRs/other targets actually work on when they do these offseason throwing sessions? Is it ball placement and velocity/timing, is it route running, is it understanding the playbook, is it more just fitness + building chemistry?

All of the above, I’d say.

There’s definitely a “knock the rust off” element to these workouts, with guys trying to stay fresh as spring practices approach. But the chemistry and timing between a quarterback and his pass-catchers are massively important factors, and that can only be developed on the field.

That’s especially true with a newcomer like Parker, who joined in for the second of this week’s two sessions, but can benefit all of the Patriots’ pass-catchers — and, of course, Mac Jones. There’s a reason Tom Brady continued to throw in the summer with guys like Edelman, Danny Amendola and Rob Gronkowski even after playing with them for years.

@DanKelley66

If the Patriots address offensive line early in the draft, do you think it is more likely they grab a tackle like Trevor Penning (and move Isaiah Wynn inside) or draft a guard such as Kenyon Green or Zion Johnson?

Guard is the bigger immediate need, but I think tackle in the first round is more probable. It wouldn’t shock me if the Patriots drafted someone like Northern Iowa’s Penning or Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann to both give them necessary depth behind the injury-prone Isaiah Wynn and Trent Brown and be groomed as Wynn’s eventual replacement, since he’s entering the final year of his rookie season.

It’s possible the Patriots could grab someone like Johnson or Green at or around No. 21 to replace Ted Karras (assuming they plan to plug Mike Onwenu into Shaq Mason’s right guard spot), but I think they’re most likely to take a replacement guard on Day 2 or early Day 3. Tackle has a substantially higher positional value, and there are other needs like cornerback and linebacker to consider.

The Patriots haven’t used a first-round pick on an interior O-lineman since Logan Mankins in 2005, and all of their full-time iOL starters since Mankins left have been mid-to-late-round draftees or undrafted players:

Dan Connolly: undrafted

Ryan Wendell: undrafted

Bryan Stork: fourth round

Tre’ Jackson: fourth round

Shaq Mason: fourth round

David Andrews: undrafted

Joe Thuney: third round

Ted Karras: sixth round

Mike Onwenu: sixth round

@Supersmooth619

Assuming we don’t take a corner rd 1 who’s some “sleepers” you like that we should keep a eye on? I really like Cam Taylor-Britt & Jaylon armor davis as guys I feel like Bill could get the most out of

Anyone who’s followed along with my mock drafts knows I’m a big Zyon McCollum guy. If you haven’t brushed up on the 6-foot-2, 199-pound Sam Houston State product, familiarize yourself. He checks a lot of Patriots boxes and is projected as a third- or fourth-rounder.

Another name to know: Houston’s Marcus Jones, who visited the Patriots this week. At just 5-8, 174 pounds, he’s likely a slot-only defender, but he was an explosive ball hawk in coverage and a phenomenally productive return man, with NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein comparing him to former Kansas City Chiefs dynamo Dante Hall. He had nine return touchdowns in college — six on kickoffs and three on punts.